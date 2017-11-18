Lebanon's resigned prime minister Saad al Hariri said on Saturday he would clarify his position when he returns to Beirut next week after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Hariri made a shock resignation announcement on November 4 in Saudia Arabia's capital Riyadh. The announcement threw Lebanon into political crisis and put it centre-stage in the Middle East's overarching rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Hariri has since fended off claims he was being held in Saudi Arabia against his will.

"With regard to the political situation in Lebanon, I will go to Beirut in the coming days, I will participate in the independence celebrations, and it is there that I will make known my position on these subjects after meeting President (Michel) Aoun," Hariri said after holding talks Macron.

Hariri thanked Macron, who has been mediating as part of French efforts to try to ease tensions across the region, for his help.

Macron had leveraged France's close relations with both Lebanon and Saudi Arabia to secure a deal that saw Hariri travel to Paris and open the door to a resolution of the crisis.

The French president has been attempting to help broker a solution to a political crisis that has raised fears over Lebanon's fragile democracy.

TRT World 's Arabella Munro has more on the story.

Hariri to head home on Wednesday

Hariri told Lebanon's President Michel Aoun in a phone call he would be back in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Hariri said he will be present for Independence Day celebrations, Aoun said on Twitter on Saturday.

Before departing for Paris from Riyadh, Hariri in a tweet said: "I am on the way to the airport".