Ankara will "soon" share evidence that the United States has supplied the PYD/YPG terror organisation with arms, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

Turkey considers the PYD and its armed wing YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The PKK has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for several decades, and its growth along northern Syria poses a security threat for Turkey.

Speaking to foreign media representatives in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said the US "is repeating a mistake" with the approval of a secret cooperation between the Daesh and PYD/YPG terror groups in Syria.

A recent PYD deal to allow hundreds of Daesh terrorists to escape Raqqa has received a strong reaction from Turkey.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon on Tuesday defended the deal, saying it was part of a "local solution to a local issue."

But Cavusoglu warned that "YPG [PKK/PYD] is gaining more and more territory, which is a very risky development."

Referring to the "good cooperation between YPG and Daesh," he said:

"Nobody denies it. We have been telling our US allies and others in the coalition that there is no difference between YPG and the PKK and that YPG is not fighting for freedom or the unity of the country but fighting to gain more territory in the country."

Criticising the US for not keeping its promise that PYD/YPG forces would withdraw from Raqqa, he added:

"They have not been able to pull back YPG from any town... Now, you see the statement which said they would continue to work with YPG."

"We are going to share soon the photos and evidence showing weapons that the US has been giving to YPG and also weapons made in other coalition states, including Germany."

Afrin operation

As for the northwestern Syrian province of Afrin, the minister said there were terrorists in that region who are targeting Turkey.

"They attack our security personnel, and they are using the weapons given by some countries in the coalition," he said.

"Afrin poses a serious threat to our national security. So wherever there are terrorists, we need to eliminate them."

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are reportedly planning to set up 12 observation and security points in Idlib as part of the Astana peace process while preparing to extend the operation to Afrin and Manbij.

Turkish troops will be deployed to strategic points in Idlib, near its border with Afrin and Manbij, to monitor the region to prevent clashes between Syrian opposition fighters and Assad regime forces as well as outline a plan for an upcoming operation in the other two areas.