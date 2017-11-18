The Egypt-Gaza border opened under control of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority for the first time since 2007 on Saturday, raising residents' hopes for easier passage in and out of the impoverished enclave.

An Egyptian-brokered reconciliation deal last month formally restored Palestinian President Abbas's administrative control of Gaza, including its border crossings with Israel and Egypt, after a 10-year schism with Hamas.

Palestinians hope the pact will ease Gaza's economic woes and help them present a united front in their drive for statehood, although the details of implementation of the deal have yet to be worked out fully.

Citing security concerns, Egypt and Israel maintain tight restrictions at their Gaza borders. Hamas, regarded by the West as a terrorist group, seized the enclave in 2007 after fighting forces loyal to Abbas.

Hamas quit positions at three Gaza crossings and handed them over to Palestinian Authority employees on November 1, in a step seen as vital to encouraging Israel and Egypt to ease their restrictions on the movement of goods and people.