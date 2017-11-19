Tens of thousands of runners on Sunday choked through smog for the Delhi half-marathon, ignoring dire health warnings from doctors who fought for the controversial race in the heavily polluted capital to be postponed.

More than 30,000 people, some sporting pollution masks, braved a hazy morning to run through the Indian capital despite almost two weeks of hazardous smog that forced schools shut for several days.

The US embassy website Sunday showed levels of the smallest and most harmful airborne pollutants hovered near 200 – eight times the World Health Organisation's safe maximum – for the duration of the 21 km race.

Some athletes complained of side effects from the polluted conditions which worsened as amateur runners – the bulk of Sunday's competitors – huffed and puffed around Delhi's smoggy streets later in the morning.

"My eyes are burning, my throat is dry. I have a running nose," said running enthusiast Rohit Mohan, a 30-year-old from the southern city of Bangalore who was among the minority donning a mask.

"It's been terrible since I landed here yesterday."

Others expressed frustration at being forced to take precautions unnecessary elsewhere, like wearing masks that filter pollutants but also restrict breathing.

"It's obviously much harder to breathe, so you're not doing your best here, and you can't take it off," Abhay Sen, 30 said.

"Makes you think whether you want to do this again or not."

But the overwhelming majority ran without masks and expressed relief Delhi's atrocious air – recently so bad doctors declared a public health emergency – had lowered to levels considered merely "unhealthy".