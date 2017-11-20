Prosecutors in Poland opened an investigation on Monday to determine if statements expressed during a march by far-right nationalists in Warsaw this month violated laws against propagating racism.

The march held on November 11, Poland's Independence Day, drew an estimated 60,000 participants. Many marchers carried Poland's national flags, while some had flags with Celtic crosses, a white supremacist symbol, or banners with slogans like "White Europe of brotherly nations."

Warsaw prosecutors spokesperson Magdalena Sowa said that the investigation would focus on whether criminal charges should be brought for the "public propagating of fascism and calls for hatred," offences punishable by up two years in prison.

The march's organisers and the people who held provocative banners are the focus of the investigation, she said.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda and European Union lawmakers have condemned the event.

Other members of the Polish government have praised it as a manifestation of patriotism, raising concerns among some Poles that the ruling Law and Justice party might lend the far-right some legitimacy.

Jewish group concerned

Also on Monday, a Jewish group in Poland said that it had raised its "indignation" at the racist slogans in a meeting with ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski the day after the march.