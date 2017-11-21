WORLD
4 MIN READ
Scores killed in Syrian regime's bombardment of 'de-escalation zone'
Russia, Turkey, and Iran agreed earlier this year to establish de-escalation zones aimed at reducing hostilities in four battleground areas across Syria, but after months of relative calm, intense regime attacks hit the region in the past week.
Scores killed in Syrian regime's bombardment of 'de-escalation zone'
A Syrian boy runs past a damaged building in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 15, 2017. / Reuters
November 21, 2017

Entire families have been buried under the rubble in a rebel-held enclave near Syria’s capital, as the regime's forces pursue a nearly week-long campaign against the area despite a de-escalation deal.

The violence aims to further weaken rebels in their last stronghold near Damascus, analysts said, as Russia, Iran and Turkey launch a diplomatic dash to resolve Syria’s grinding six-year conflict.

The three countries agreed earlier this year to establish de-escalation zones aimed at reducing hostilities in four battleground areas across Syria.

One such zone came into effect in Eastern Ghouta in July, but after months of relative calm, intense artillery fire and air strikes have pummelled the region for the past week.

Residents of the opposition stronghold have described living in utter terror.

“We’re forced to hide in parts of our home that aren’t suitable for living, like the bathroom and the kitchen,” said 28-year-old Majed.

“We even sleep there sometimes.”

The father of two lives in Douma, one of the largest towns in Eastern Ghouta and a regular target of regime raids.

Despite his wife’s efforts to create a normal life for their children, their four-year-old son has been left deeply scarred.

“When he hears the bombing, he runs to hide in the closet or behind the door, screaming, ‘The plane, the plane is attacking’,” Majed said.

Recommended

Since Tuesday, government bombardment of Eastern Ghouta has killed at least 80 civilians including 14 children, and wounded hundreds more, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

An estimated 400,000 people live in Eastern Ghouta, where a four-year siege by the Syrian regime has made food, medicine, and other basic necessities either unavailable or too expensive.

Regime forces began their bomb assault there last week, after the group Ahrar Al Sham attacked a military base in the nearby town of Harasta.

Rebel rocket fire on Damascus has also killed at least 16 people since Thursday, the Observatory said.

“Regime forces used the rebel offensive on Harasta as a pretext to target all of Eastern Ghouta,” said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

He said regime troops were trying to “turn the rebels’ popular base against them.”

Turkey and Iran and Russia will meet in the city of Sochi on Wednesday to discuss reducing violence and boosting aid deliveries.

But analysts say the Eastern Ghouta hostilities have marred the de-escalation deal touted by the three countries.

Nawar Oliver of the Turkey-based Omran Center think tank said the Eastern Ghouta zone “is not over, but it’s hit a big obstacle.”

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'