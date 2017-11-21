The search has continued on Tuesday for an Argentine submarine with 44 crew aboard, missing in the South Atlantic for nearly a week, with improved weather expected to quicken the hunt for the vessel.

The submarine was en route from Ushuaia in Argentina's extreme south to the coastal city of Mar del Plata when it sent its last location on November 15.

"Today is a critical day," said Maria Victoria Morales, the mother of Luis Garcia, an electrical technician aboard the vessel. "We are holding up as well as we can."

Morales and other relatives of crew members have been gathered at a naval base in Mar del Plata, where authorities are co-ordinating the search and rescue operation.

"He's carrying out his duty and we're all prepared to deal with that," said Jorge Villarreal, father of missing crewman Fernando Villarreal.

The wire fence at the Mar del Plata naval base was dotted on Monday with emotional messages holding out hope for word from the submariners.

"Courageous Men and Women of the Navy: Our Hearts have Stopped Beating Until You're Home," read one banner, carefully handwritten.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports.

About 100 relatives of the missing were at the base getting medical and counselling support, around the clock. They tried to stay calm and keep hope alive.

"Be strong Daddy. Your family is waiting for you," read one sign, alongside religious posters and some handwritten prayers.

"So far, we have not had a lot of crisis reactions, such as weeping; people are sort of stable amid the uncertainty," said therapist Enrique Stein.

But "anxiety is starting to grow," he stressed.