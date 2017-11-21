The Kremlin will take action against Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today are placed lower in search results, the Interfax news service cited Russia's chief media regulator as saying on Tuesday.

Alexander Zharov, head of media regulator Roskomnadzor, said that his agency sent a letter to Google on Tuesday requesting clarification on comments by Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt about how the Russian websites would be treated in search, according to Interfax.

"We will receive an answer and understand what to do next," Interfax quoted Zharov as saying.

"We hope our opinion will be heard, and we won't have to resort to more serious" retaliatory measures.

Less prominence to Sputnik and RT

Schmidt, speaking on stage at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to "those kinds of websites" as opposed to delisting them.

The Russian government funds Sputnik and Russia Today, or RT.

Both of the websites published stories that were negative toward Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election, US intelligence agencies have said.