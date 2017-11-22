US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday called the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya population "ethnic cleansing" and said the United States would consider targeted sanctions against those responsible.

Referring to "horrendous atrocities" that have occurred, Tillerson said in a statement, "After a careful and thorough analysis of available facts, it is clear that the situation in northern Rakhine state constitutes ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya."

While a top UN official has described the military actions as a textbook case of "ethnic cleansing," Tillerson left Myanmar after a visit last week without using the label.

His statement made clear the US stance has shifted.

"These abuses by some among the Burmese military, security forces, and local vigilantes have caused tremendous suffering and forced hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children to flee their homes in Burma to seek refuge in Bangladesh," he said.