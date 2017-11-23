Syria's main opposition stuck by its demand on Thursday that regime leader Bashar al Assad play no role in an interim period under any UN-sponsored peace deal, despite speculation it could soften its stance because of Assad's battlefield strength.

A gathering in Saudi Arabia of more than 140 participants from a broad spectrum of Syria's mainstream opposition also blasted Iran's military presence in Syria and called on Shia militias backed by Tehran to leave the country.

"The participants stressed that this (the transition) cannot happen without the departure of Bashar al Assad and his clique at the start of the interim period," opposition groups said in a communique at the end of the meeting.

Iran-backed militias sowed "terrorism and sectarian strife" between Sunni and Shia Muslims, the communique said.

The opposition groups met to seek a unified position ahead of UN-backed peace talks after two years of Russian military intervention that has helped Assad's regime recapture all of Syria's main cities.

"The Syrian opposition has sent a message that it is ready to enter serious direct talks over a political transition in Syria and has a unified position and a vision for the future of Syria," Ahmad Ramadan, opposition spokesman, said.