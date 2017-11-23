For years, a group of Zimbabwean villagers resisted efforts by the wife of former President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm near the capital, enduring police raids and the demolition of their homes.

Now that the country's president for 37 years has resigned, the farmers say they are able to move more freely in a blow to Grace Mugabe's efforts to expand her landholdings.

They also say that they feel safe for the first time in years, and they hope that things will change under the incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

TRT World'sBen Said reports from Harare.