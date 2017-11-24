Women weightlifters from Iran will be allowed to compete internationally for the first time, the president of the country’s weightlifting federation said on Thursday.

In a sign of changing attitudes, Saudi Arabia also confirmed the setting up of a women’s programme, opening the way to the country also fielding a national women’s team six years after the sport’s governing body allowed the wearing of the hijab, the traditional headscarf, in competition.

Iran has one of the world’s strongest weightlifting cultures and its men have won seven Olympic gold medals this century.

Ali Moradi, president of the Iranian Weightlifting Federation, said, ”We have established the Iran Weightlifting Federation Women’s Committee and we have talented female athletes."

“They have high capacity like men athletes, and I hope that, wearing special clothes for Muslim athletes, they will be able to take part in international championships in the near future.”

Attila Adamfi, director general of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), said: “This is good news, and it’s very significant in Iran, where weightlifting is at the highest level for men, and zero level for women.”

Mohammed Alharbi, president of the Saudi Arabia Weightlifting Federation, also confirmed that a new women's programme had been set up.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are the biggest Muslim nations yet to compete in women's weightlifting.

Both countries are sending men's teams to the IWF World Championships in Anaheim, California, starting next week, and are expected to announce more details there on the move towards includin women in the sport.

Iran US cooperation in weight lifting

Moradi has invited the United States to Iran for the Fajr Cup, an international invitation competition for men, in Ahvaz in March. He has also asked the US to send a women's delegation.