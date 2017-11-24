WORLD
Black Friday shopping spree kicks off in US
Early online sales increase 16.8 percent from last year as more than 160 million Americans are estimated to shop this weekend.
People line up for Black Friday sales outside the Mall of America before it opens on November 24, 2017 in Bloomington, United States. (Photo AFP) / AFP
November 24, 2017

Black Friday, traditionally referred as the busiest shopping day of the year, kicks off in the United States.

It's held the day after Thanksgiving and has evolved over time into a magnificent shopping occasion where retail outlets offer large discounts and free gifts to lure shoppers. But this year, experts see a surge in online shopping, causing major disruption to traditional retail giants. 

There has been 16 percent increase in online sales on Friday alone, compared to last year, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

In addition to the online shopping trend, many people also rush to stores, wait for hours and jostle for space with other customers.

TRT World’sMary MacCarthy has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
