Turkey has consistently defended a plan to establish safe areas and no-fly-zones in northern Syria, long before Syrian refugees started knocking on Europe's gates and DAESH waged attacks against civilians in Turkey and Europe. But the plan did not receive much attention from major Western countries until large refugee flows began to reach the borders of western European countries and DAESH suicide bombers targeted European capitals.

The Turkish plan aims to address two main problems which are the growing refugee issue and DAESH's continuing existence in northern Syrian territories. And to these problems, it is obvious that both Turkey and European countries need an urgent solution.

Why?

First of all, the growing population of refugees in Turkey and Europe escalate tension in respective border areas and at the same time inside the countries. Secondly and more imminently, DAESH armed groups, possibly taking direct orders from their main headquarters of Raqqa in eastern Syria, indiscriminately target civilians in Turkey and Europe threatening the security and peace of the continent alongside with Turkey.

DAESH attacks in Turkey and Europe

More than 100 civilians have reportedly been killed by DAESH attacks in Turkey since July 2015. The latest DAESH attack in Turkey took place in late March when a DAESH-linked terrorist carried out a suicide attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu district, killing at least five people and wounding 39 others. In January, DAESH carried out another suicide bombing in central Istanbul which killed 11 tourists. In addition, in October 2015, 103 people were killed in a double DAESH suicide bombing attack in Ankara.

Alarmingly, DAESH has recently been targeting Kilis, a crucial border province in southern Turkey, with rocket shellings across the border from its controlled-territories since late January killing at least ten civilians and wounding scores of others. Turkish authorities said after each DAESH attack that its artillery units have retaliated to the rocket fire from Syria "in kind." But it is clear that Turkey needs more effective ways to prevent DAESH's rocket shelling to which cross-border artillery fire does not seem to be an exact solution.

DAESH has also recently showed that it has capacity to carry out deadly attacks on European soil even targeting its capitals like Paris and Brussels. At least 26 people were killed on March 22 in twin attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train, triggering security alerts across western Europe and stopping a good deal of cross-border transport for a while.

In Paris, DAESH carried out a series of well-coordinated suicide attacks on November 13 on a scale which shocked the world, killing 130 people.

Refugee crisis

Syrian refugees escaping the violence in their country fled Syria in large numbers following the escalation of the Syrian Civil War in 2012. One of their most preferred destinations was neighbouring Turkey, which hosts the most Syrian refugees in the world according to registration records of the United Nations.

Turkey has also become a transit point for refugees aiming to reach European countries from Syria and Iraq because of its geography bridging the Middle East and Europe. Thousands of mostly Syrian refugees had last summer marched towards western European countries using a route through Greece-Macedonia-Serbia-Hungary-Austria from east to west, triggering a huge refugee crisis in the continent.

Only in 2016, more than 130,000 people have arrived Europe from Turkey while hundreds have died during risky crossings, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Turkey has itself spent nearly $10 billion of its own resources on the refugees whose number in the country has been climbing to 2.7 million people.

Eventually, Turkey and EU approved a deal in March intended on halting further refugee flows into Europe, promising visa-free travel for Turkish citizens, progress in its EU membership talks, and financial aid to the country for its record number of refugees.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been instrumental in developing the recent Turkey-EU deal and she is also very vocal in terms of its implementation process until now. She just visited a refugee camp with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on April 23, praising Turkish efforts along with EU Council President Donald Tusk and Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.

During her high-profile visit, Merkel also voiced her support to Turkey's ‘safe zone' idea which she described as "zones where the ceasefire is particularly enforced and where a significant level of security can be guaranteed."

Turkey's ‘safe zone' plan

Turkey declares that its safe zone plan has been presenting a concrete resolution to both DAESH threat of attacks outside Syria and Iraq and the continuing refugee crisis. Ankara previously indicated that refugees who stay in Turkey and neighbouring countries could be settled in the "safe" areas which will be cleared from DAESH by Turkey and US-led coalition forces following effective operations against the group.

Therefore, safe areas could offer a solution to both the refugee crisis and the DAESH threat, Turkey thinks.

Turkish media extensively reported last summer that Turkey and US signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) determining allied military planning in order to clear DAESH forces from an area between Marea and Jarablus in northern Syria. The reports put the length of the area at 98 kilometres.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces will be deployed in the areas cleared from DAESH by the allied forces and Syrian refugees who stay in Turkey could be settled in the the cleared areas in a voluntary base according to the MOU.

There have been various and conflicting reports on the dimensions of the safe zone because American and Turkish media have given different accounts on the length and depth of the region referring to their respective anonymous officials.

It has previously been reported that the respective zone will be in a 110-kilometre long area along Syrian border between Azez and Jarablus which will be about 60 kilometres deep into the Syrian territory reaching the province of Aleppo.