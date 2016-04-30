WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin fires law enforcement officials in power overhaul
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fires high-ranking law enforcement officials in power overhaul
Putin fires law enforcement officials in power overhaul
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2016

Russia's President Vladimir Putin fired several high-ranking law enforcement officials on Saturday in one of the biggest overhauls of the country's power structures in recent years.

According to a decree published on the president's official legal portal, Putin fired the Southern transport public prosecutor Seregei Dmitriev, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow Igor Klimenov, and Deputy Interior Minister of the annexed Crimea region Dmitry Neklyudov.

Putin also dismissed, among others, two deputies of Russia's Investigative Committee, Yuri Nyrkov and Vasily Piskarev.

He raised the rank of the Committee's investigator for special cases, Lev Gura, to a senior investigator.

Recommended

Gura took the post of General Major Igor Krasnov, who was appointed a deputy of the Investigative Committee.

Krasnov spent the past decade investigating some of Russia's biggest assassinations and assassination attempts. He has also been known for his work on cases on Russia's ultranationalists. A year ago, he was appointed the chief investigator into the death of the opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, assassinated in February 2015.

There was no reason given in the president's decree for the personnel changes in the federal agencies, which also included several dismissals and appointments in regional law enforcement agencies.

In a separate decree Putin appointed, as expected, former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, deputy chairman of the President's Economic Council.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit