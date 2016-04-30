Russia's President Vladimir Putin fired several high-ranking law enforcement officials on Saturday in one of the biggest overhauls of the country's power structures in recent years.

According to a decree published on the president's official legal portal, Putin fired the Southern transport public prosecutor Seregei Dmitriev, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow Igor Klimenov, and Deputy Interior Minister of the annexed Crimea region Dmitry Neklyudov.

Putin also dismissed, among others, two deputies of Russia's Investigative Committee, Yuri Nyrkov and Vasily Piskarev.

He raised the rank of the Committee's investigator for special cases, Lev Gura, to a senior investigator.