Je Veux Jouer - which means I want to play - started out as a theatre production in Canada, highlighting the need for children fleeing the Syrian war to have some semblance of a normal childhood. It's success has now spawned a charity which organises workshops to help children be just that, children.

"I wrote the play because I felt that Syrian kids had suffered enough and were losing their childhood," one of the founders of Je Veux Jouer, Chadi Alhelou, told me. "We think we always need to give them food and school, but to me childhood is one word, it's playing…by working on the ground we have found that kids who don't play aren't normal kids" he said.

Backed by sponsors in Canada the charity has spent the last few weeks in Gaziantep in the south-east of Turkey. The city, close to the Syrian border, is home to around 350,000 refugees, many of them children. Volunteers have been engaging with some of the younger children through dance classes and theatre groups, while older children have had the opportunity to make short films.

One volunteer told me some of the children had appeared emotionless when they began the workshops, unable to participate or connect with those around them. But slowly through play they began to open up and express themselves. By the end of the two weeks, we fully engaged with all the children.

Though children are the main focus of this charity, it also holds film and animation workshops for adults. The idea is to give refugees skills they may be able to use in the future, but it's also about telling their stories now. The hope is that will help them come to terms with their own experiences, what they witnessed in Syria and becoming refugees.