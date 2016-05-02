Protesters left Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday where they camped out for 24 hours after issuing demands for political reform.

But protesters pledged to return by the end of the week to keep up the pressure.

Thousands of supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al Sadr stormed Baghdad's Green Zone on Saturday and entered the parliament building after divided parliament has failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi called for the protesters to be pursued and punished on Sunday.

Sadr wants to see Abadi's proposed technocrat government approved, ending a quota system blamed for rampant corruption.

Among demands are also the resignation of the president, prime minister and parliamentary speaker and new elections.

A spokeswoman of protesters said that if none of the demands are met, they would resort to "all legitimate means" including civil disobedience.

Abadi says that turmoil could serve the DAESH terrorist organisation, which controls large swathes of northern and western Iraq.

DAESH carried out a car bomb attackon Saturdayand two more on Sunday that killed more than 50 people in total.