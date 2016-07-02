A US-led coalition air strike killed DAESH's deputy minister of war and a military commander in Mosul on June 25, a Pentagon official said on Friday.

"Their deaths, along with strikes against other ISIL leaders in the past month, have critically degraded ISIL's leadership experience in Mosul and removed two of their most senior military members in Northern Iraq," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement, using an acronym for the terror group that is also known as DAESH.

The strike near Mosul killed Basim Muhammad Ahmad Sultan al-Bajari, the deputy minister of war, who oversaw the militant group's capture of Mosul in 2014, Cook said.