US-led coalition air strike kills 2 DAESH commanders
An air strike by US-led coalition forces in Mosul has killed 2 DAESH commanders, one of whom had a key role in capturing the city.
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2016

A US-led coalition air strike killed DAESH's deputy minister of war and a military commander in Mosul on June 25, a Pentagon official said on Friday.

"Their deaths, along with strikes against other ISIL leaders in the past month, have critically degraded ISIL's leadership experience in Mosul and removed two of their most senior military members in Northern Iraq," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement, using an acronym for the terror group that is also known as DAESH.

The strike near Mosul killed Basim Muhammad Ahmad Sultan al-Bajari, the deputy minister of war, who oversaw the militant group's capture of Mosul in 2014, Cook said.

The other DAESH member killed in the strike was Hatim Talib al-Hamduni, a military commander in Mosul, Cook added.

In June, Iraq's military claimed victory in a US-backed offensive against DAESH forces in Falluja and set its sights on an offensive against the jihadists who hold Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
