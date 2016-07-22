On the bloody night of July 15 a faction of the military attempted to overthrow Turkey's democratically elected government.

The move was countered by pro-democracy police forces and civilians.

At least 246 people lost their lives, excluding the coup plotters, and 2,185 others were left wounded.

Approximately 160 people were brought to Istanbul's Haydarpasa Hospital in Kadikoy, where 15 were pronounced dead.

At the hospital we spoke to some of those injured while resisting the coup, as well as a father who lost his son in the shootout.

Here are some of their stories:

Sebahattin Unal, 56, wounded.

Sebahattin Unal is a 56-year-old father of seven and a resident of the Sultanbeyli district on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Unal is originally from the city of Nevsehir central Anatolia.

He works as a courier and occasionally takes cargo to cities outside of Istanbul.

He sustained a wound above his right ankle and also to his left leg above the knee during the clashes.

The night of the attempted coup he was returning home from his job.

He learned of the news of the coup attempt once he had already arrived home.

We spoke to him while he is laying on his hospital bed, with bandages on his legs and cords coming out of his chest.

Holding back his tears, he recalls his account of that night he was wounded defending democracy.

Where were you at the time of the attempted coup?

"I carry things around, and I had taken cargo to Avsa island in Balikesir and was returning from that area.I got home at around 10pm. When I came home, my neighbour said to me, ‘Sebahattin, I need to get to Avrupa [European] side, but soldiers have shut off the Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge'.I said I just used that bridge, there was nothing there.I told him that perhaps this happened after I left. I got home and turned on Channel A to watch the news. I went ballistic when I heard the President's speech telling everyone to go out on the streets.I started my car, my aim was to quickly get to our President's house in Kisikli. As I was driving there, I noticed the congested traffic.I returned from the bridge. I stopped my car on the Sultanbeyli-Sile highway and started to walk from there to Kisikli."

You were alone when the incidents occurred on the bridge, right?

"Yes I was alone. As I was walking, I noticed many others were also walking. Then I made my way to Kisikli and one of my friends said, 'Sebahattin Abi, what are we going to do? we will be hungry and thirsty for a week, we can't allow the tanks to come to Kisikli.' And I asked what tanks? ‘There are tanks on the Bosphorus bridge', my friend replied.I told him that I wouldn't wait for the tanks to come here, I will go to them! From there I sped off to the Bosphorus bridge.There were many civilians in the area when I got there, about 500 metres away from the soldiers. The soldiers were in front of their tanks shooting at civilians.They opened indiscriminate fire. I ran in a zig zag motion so that they couldn't easily target me. I got shot in this right foot (above the ankle).I didn't care, I continued…But then, I fell to the ground... I remember 3 or 4 people placing me in a car, which drove me to the hospital. I don't remember anything else."

Did you see the soldier who shot you? Would you remember him if you saw him?

"I would have to work my memory a bit. But I wouldn't easily forget."

Did he target you?

"He didn't target me or anything, they were just shooting everyone randomly.But I remember something clearly, he was wearing the uniform of a ranking officer, he was clearly a military officer. He was on the older side.As long as I live in this country, nobody can touch Erdogan without taking my life first. No one can touch our President!If they do, they will have to kill me first, then he will go do it. I can't do anything about that.However, as long as I live, I won't allow this FETO disaster to carry on!"

You said you had fallen to the ground..what were you thinking of at that time? Was it your country, family or anything else?

"I didn't think of my family at all. Before thinking of my family I always think of my country.If a bird doesn't have a nest, they can't make a home.Firstly, the bird will have to make his nest, then with the will of Allah, with his partner he will raise his children there.So you must have a nest in order to make a home."

So would you do it again if you had the chance?