Turkey is still reeling a week after a coup attempt that left 246 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.

On July 15, 2016, a group of soldiers suspected of having links with the Fethullah Gulen terrorist organisation, took over strategic government structures which included the Turkish public broadcaster TRT in Ankara and its English channel, TRT World in Istanbul. The attempted coup failed when Turks took to the street to protect democracy.

The aftermath

One week later, Turkey has arrested or suspended thousands of military personnel, government officials and education staff who were allegedly involved in the coup.

A state of emergency has been implemented for the next three months.

Turks have been calling on the implementation of the death penalty for those involved in the coup. President Recep Tayyib Erdogan has said that he will listen to the call of the people and table a motion to Parliament.

In a One on One interview with TRT World, Turkish Foreign Policy Adviser and Presidential Spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, has asked the international community to empathize with the Turkish people who lost loved ones in the attempted coup.

Security, justice before EU

"People outside Turkey need to understand why the emotions are so high and how people feel about this. Ordinary citizens died on the streets and they were killed by their own people," said Kalin. "From a point of view of a sense of justice, it's only natural for a people who have lived through this to ask for capital punishment."

The European Union (EU), though, has reminded Turkey that should the capital punishment law be approved, they would be excluded from the consideration of becoming a member of the EU.

"We will deal with it when and if that legislation passes the point," Kalin continued. "If it means suspending the EU membership process, that will be the case and we will have to deal with it at that point."

Kalin emphasised that for years, Turkey has pursued EU membership to the point of changing the country's legislation, assisting Europe with the refugee crisis by accepting more than three million Syrian immigrants into the country, and meeting other criteria. Yet, the EU continues to add more and more conditions.

"There is membership fatigue [in Turkey]. Turkey has done a great favour in taking care of more than three million refugees. We're still feeding them, looking after them and we stopped the flow of refugees to Europe," said Kalin.

"So the Turkey-EU refugee deal has worked and that should be celebrated. But instead of giving Turkish citizens the Schengen Visa or visa liberalisation, the EU has put some other conditions or requirements in regards to the anti-terrorism law," he continued.

According to Kalin, Turkey has been dealing with threats from the PKK, DAESH and the Gulenist movement for years and hence the anti-terrorism laws are there to protect the country.

"We have been fighting against ISIS [DAESH] and the PKK terrorism. The world has not paid attention to the PKK terrorist threat that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people. We have to take measures against this," he said.

"We have the Gulenist terrorist threat obviously. So there will not be any changes in our anti-terrorism laws."

State of emergency

On Wednesday, six days after the failed coup attempt, Erdogan announced Turkey will be under a state of emergency for the next three months which sees regional governors receiving increased powers and armed forces working in line with government orders.

Kalin termed the government's action as being in line with the Turkish Constitution.

"The government took it [the matter of emergency declaration] to the Parliament and it was passed not only with the vote of the ruling party but also [with that of] the opposition party," Kalin said.

The spokesperson said the government had stopped a military coup. "A coup carried out by the Gulenist terrorist elements within the Turkish army with support from their members within the judiciary, within other state institution."