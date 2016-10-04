What is Al Bab?

Al Bab is a northern Syrian city in the country's Aleppo Province where a brutal battle has taken place since 2012. DAESH took control of the city in early 2014, turning it into one of its most important strongholds.

Several armed groups associated with the US-led coalition and Turkey aim to take the city from DAESH to have a strong position for the Aleppo fight. It's also a decisive stronghold from which to claim the rest of the north.

Why is Al Bab so crucial for the warring parties?

Al Bab, which means "the Gateway" in Arabic, is a pivotal location for the Aleppo fight because of its proximity to the city.

Aleppo was the most populous city in Syria before the war broke out. Whoever controls the city is better placed to control the fate of Syria.

Two anti-DAESH armed groups are targeting Al Bab at the same time. One is the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and another is the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Al Bab is a gateway for the SDF, which is mainly led by the YPG, to reach the YPG's isolated northwestern autonomous "canton" of Afrin. In late 2013 the YPG claimed to establish three "cantons" named Afrin, Jazira and Kobane (from west to east) in northern Syria.

If the YPG can take Al Bab it will have a military corridor which will allow it to join all of its "cantons" in northern Syria.

That concerns Turkey because the YPG is affiliated with the PKK. The PKK has waged an armed struggle against Turkey for more than 30 years which has led to tens of thousands of deaths. It is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US.