A telephone call between US President-elect Donald Trump and his Taiwanese counterpart has raised tensions with China.

This is the first known direct contact between leaders of the two countries since Washington broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979.

Trump in a tweet insisted that Taiwan had called him to offer congratulations on his presidential win, but other reports suggest that the talk was coordinated by Trump's team and officials in Taipei.

Beijing considers the island of Taiwan to be part of China because of disputes that have their roots in the Chinese Communist revolution in 1949.