It's the third holiest site in Islam, but the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is a source of tension between Palestinians and Israelis.

This year during Ramadan, Palestinian men over the age of 40 will be allowed to hold Friday prayers at the mosque without a permit. Woman and children under the age of 12 are also allowed.

"We love coming here in Ramadan, because they don't give us permits to come any other time of the year," Fikriya Saad says.