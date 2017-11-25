TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan discusses Syria and Sochi summit with French, Saudi leaders
In two separate phone conversations with France's Emmanuel Macron and Saudi's King Salman, Turkish president emphasised the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity
Erdogan discusses Syria and Sochi summit with French, Saudi leaders
This March 21, 2016. file photo shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking on the occasion of World Forestry, Water and Meteorological Day in Istanbul. (File Photo AP) / AP
November 25, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with French President Manuel Macron and the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz,  deliberating upon this week’s Sochi summit, according to a Turkish presidential source.

While speaking to Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan stressed that no other terrorist groups should be allowed in Daesh-free areas of Syria, said the source, who wished not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan also said Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected.

Recommended

The phone calls came three days after Erdogan met the Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, in Sochi's Black Sea resort city.

During the meeting, the three leaders agreed to gather a congress of Syrian groups to advance a political solution for the war-torn nation by securing fair elections under the UN's supervision.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel