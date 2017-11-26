Pakistan's government has called in the army to help police and paramilitary forces disperse a protest in Islamabad that killed at least six people and injured 200 more on Saturday.

With the situation turning grim in Islamabad and violence spilling into other cities, the government's Interior Ministry issued a statement in the evening saying the army has been deployed to “control the law-and-order situation.”

Around 150 protesters were arrested since the clashes erupted, the authorities said.

The supporters of the cleric, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, have been blocking one of the main roads connecting Islamabad with Rawalpindi for over three weeks.

Earlier in the day, security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets as the demonstrators burned police vehicles around the site of the sit-in.

An Islamabad police spokesman confirmed that a policeman was killed in the fighting after he was struck in the head by a rock, and an AFP journalist saw what appeared to be the body of at least one demonstrator lying on the road in the capital.

TRT World spoke to Pakistani journalist Kamran Yousaf who says the protests are spreading to other parts of the country.

Rizvi, who leads the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, is demanding the resignation of Pakistan’s law minister, Zahid Hamid.

Hamid initiated a change to electoral laws that altered the wording of an oath sworn by lawmakers.

Though the amendment was immediately reversed, Rizvi's supporters are still adamant on Hamid's resignation, denouncing the initial change as blasphemy — a highly volatile issue that has repeatedly caused violence in Pakistan.

TRT World's Liz Maddock reports.

Demonstrators claim the oath was softened to enable the participation of Ahmadis, a minority group not considered Muslim by Pakistani law.

Smoke and tear gas filled the air in the ongoing, hours-long bid by some 8,500 police as well as paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps forces to clear the demonstrators, which began soon after dawn.

Spillover to other cities