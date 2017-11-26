Forty people were injured after part of the floor at a packed nightclub on Spain's holiday island of Tenerife collapsed on Sunday, sending revellers plunging into the basement, officials said.

Rescuers rushed to the Butterfly Disco Club in Adeje at about 2:30 am local time after a roughly four square metres (43 square feet) of its floor gave way.

The injured included two French men, two British men, a Romanian man and a Belgian woman, local firefighters said.

"After the floor collapsed, the people who were inside fell to the basement from the height of approximately one floor," the regional government of Spain's Canary Islands said.

Video posted by the local fire department on Twitter showed firefighters picking through rubble with their hands in the basement of the nightclub located in a shopping mall.

Authorities said the basement was not in use and so was empty at the time of the collapse.

Britain's foreign office said it was in contact with "a number of British nationals" who had been injured in the incident.

Videos posted on social media showed emergency services workers attending to people on the ground or on benches outside of the nightclub.