After weeks of denying its existence, the Russian government this week acknowledged a strange surge of radiation that billowed over Europe in September.

The cloud emerged as a result of an accidental radiation leak and has been surrounded by mystery since it first became visible.

Russian state weather service Roshydromet said in a statement it had found “extremely high pollution” of ruthenium 106 in samples from two meteorological stations in the southern Urals region in late September and early October.

Earlier, many other European countries suggested Russia was the probable origin of the unexplained radiation surge.