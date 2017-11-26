WORLD
Swedish politician under fire after insulting Muslims
Muslims are not completely human says Martin Strid, a board member of Sweden Democrats, on Swedish national television channel.
This October 8, 2016 file photo shows a man standing behind a Swedish flag in Wittenberg, Germany. (File Photo AP) / AP
November 26, 2017

A Swedish politician is under fire after denying the humanity of Muslims, local media reported on Sunday.

“Muslims are not completely human,” Martin Strid, a board member for the Sweden Democrats, said on the “Forum” programme on Swedish state television SVT.

Some prominent Swedish politicians took exception to his remarks.

Liberal Party leader Jan Bjorklund blasted Martin, describing his remarks as “racist”.

On Twitter, Annie Loof, leader of the Center Party, also criticized the comments as “racism”.

Jonas Sjostedt, leader of the Left Party, also branded the remarks “raw racism”.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslims in the eastern city of Norrkoping filed a criminal complaint against Strid, accusing him of “spreading hatred”.

The Sweden Democrats have 49 seats in the nation's 349-seat parliament.

SOURCE:AA
