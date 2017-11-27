An exit poll from a private TV network released on Sunday suggested that voters in Honduras' national elections will deliver a mandate for the second time to President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

A US-friendly leader, Hernandez supported a military coup eight years ago to remove President Manuel Zelaya.

The poll by network Televicentro gave Hernandez 43.93 percent of the vote, with Salvador Nasralla, who helms a coalition of the rightwing and left-leaning parties called the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, trailing at 34.70 percent.

Hernandez does not need a majority of votes to win. The Honduras election tribunal is due to give its first official count later on Sunday.

Hernandez, 49, of the center-right National Party, has lowered a sky-high murder rate, accelerated economic growth and cut the deficit since he took office in 2014. He was allowed to participate in the presidential run on the grounds of a 2015 Supreme Court decision that overturned a constitutional ban on re-election.

Critics warn that Hernandez, a staunch US ally on fighting drug gangs and migration, has entrenched himself in power, using a pliant Supreme Court and electoral tribunal to clear a path for his re-election bid in one of the Americas' poorest and most violent countries.

"I want to say to all Hondurans that we are building democracy," Hernandez said on Sunday at a news conference in Tegucigalpa. He urged his supporters, bedecked in blue and shouting: "Long Live Juan Orlando," to back his candidacy and secure a majority in the 128-seat Congress.