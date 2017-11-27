WORLD
2 MIN READ
France to vote against EU extending licence for glyphosate
A quarter of all glyphosate in France is used in the wine industry, despite it accounting for only six percent of the country's agriculture. Glyphosate, which the UN says causes cancer, is a key ingredient in Monsanto's weed-killer Roundup.
France to vote against EU extending licence for glyphosate
A farmer holds up a barley seed, showing the impact of using the weed-killer glyphosate on his farm in Brentwood, Britain, November 7, 2017. / Reuters
November 27, 2017

France will vote against a five-year extension of the licence for weed-killer glyphosate that the European Commission will propose on Monday, a junior French environment minister has said.

The decision makes renewal more difficult for the product, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has said causes cancer.

Glyphosate is a key ingredient in Monsanto Co's top-selling weed-killer Roundup.

Fourteen out of 28 countries voted in favour of extending the licence when the EU voted on the issue on November 9 with nine against and five abstentions. 

Recommended

Under EU rules, 16 favourable votes are needed as a "qualified majority" for renewal before authorisation expires on December 15.

TRT World'sElena Casas has this story on the issue and how it affects France's winemaking region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'