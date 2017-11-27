France will vote against a five-year extension of the licence for weed-killer glyphosate that the European Commission will propose on Monday, a junior French environment minister has said.

The decision makes renewal more difficult for the product, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has said causes cancer.

Glyphosate is a key ingredient in Monsanto Co's top-selling weed-killer Roundup.

Fourteen out of 28 countries voted in favour of extending the licence when the EU voted on the issue on November 9 with nine against and five abstentions.