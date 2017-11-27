Eurozone stocks closed lower Monday as the euro remained strong amid hopes that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is close to forming a government, dealers said.

Leaders of Merkel's conservative party agreed on Sunday to pursue a "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats to break the political deadlock in Europe's biggest economy.

This together with strong economic data last week lifted the euro to two-month highs at $1.1957 on Monday.

London equities also showed losses at the closing bell as investors worried about apparently stalled Brexit talks, and a rising pound took its toll on exporters.

"European equity markets are mostly lower in afternoon action, with the euro tacking onto a recent rally to a two-month high versus the US dollar," said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

But the continent's equity markets were lifted off earlier lows by Wall Street posting gains approaching midday in New York thanks to upbeat signs about the holiday shopping season.

Early online shopping data suggested the "Black Friday" start to the gift-shopping season was a boon for stores, and shares in Amazon, Wal-Mart and Macy's all rose in response.

Investors need political stability

Back in Europe, Merkel has been scrambling to avert snap elections after talks to form a new government with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the left-leaning Greens broke down a week ago.