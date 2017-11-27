Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday that the political and militant group Hezbollah must stop interfering in regional conflicts and accept a neutral policy to bring an end to Lebanon's political crisis.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which forms part of the Lebanese government, is fighting alongside Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in Syria and in Iraq against Daesh.

"I don't want a political party in my government that interferes in Arab countries against other Arab countries," Hariri said in an interview recorded on Monday with French broadcaster CNews.

"I am waiting for the neutrality which we agreed on in the government," he said. "One can't say one thing and do something else."

Gulf monarchies have accused the Shia group of also supporting the Houthi rebels in Yemen and of backing militants in Bahrain, the charges Hezbollah deny.

Hariri's main patron is Saudi Arabia, Iran's archrival, which has also intervened in Middle East's conflicts for regional superiority.

'Interference of Iran'

President Michel Aoun held talks on Monday with other Lebanese political leaders over the future of Hariri's government but gave no sign whether they discussed Hariri's demand that the country steer clear of regional turmoil.