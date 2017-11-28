WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cyber Monday set to break record
Experts predict e-commerce sales worth $6.6 billion will be recorded during the final day of the annual US shopping frenzy that runs from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday set to break record
In this photo illustration, a Cyber Monday ad is displayed on a laptop computer on November 27, 2017 in San Anselmo, California, United States. / AFP
November 28, 2017

Cyber Monday was on track to become the biggest-ever internet shopping day in the United States as people snapped up bargains on toys and electronics, with many more buying from their phones.

The shopping event is expected to generate $6.6 billion in sales, up from $5.6 billion a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measured 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. web retailers.

The buying frenzy has gone on for the better part of a week. Thanksgiving (Thursday) and Black Friday, during which shoppers spent $7.9 billion, according to Adobe, had also generated record online sales.

Recommended

The world's biggest shopping event of 2017 has been China's Singles' Day earlier in November, in which Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported sales of $25.4 billion in one day, about double what has been spent in the US since Thursday.

TRT World'sAlexi Noelle has more on the US shopping frenzy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'