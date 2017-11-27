WORLD
President of Kenya to be sworn in for second term
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will take an oath for a second presidential term on Tuesday, a week after the country's Supreme Court approved his election victory.
Uhuru Kenyatta, addresses the nation after he was announced the winner in the rerun of presidential election at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, October 30, 2017. (Photo AP) / AP
November 27, 2017

Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in for a second term as Kenya's president on Tuesday.

His inauguration comes ahead after Kenya's Supreme Court last Monday validated his poll victory. But the country's political crisis is not over.

Protests sparked by the court decision left two dead; they're the latest casualties in a four-month period of unrest in which 56 people have died.

Uhuru Kenyatta continues to face the challenge of overcoming ethnic divisions as some opposition figures call for his supporters to boycott the inauguration.

TRT World'sGladys Njoroge Morgan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
