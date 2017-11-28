Thousands of children have severely been affected from the war in Syria. Many have lost their families and now live in orphanages that struggle to stay open.

An orphanage located in Sarmada, where about 100 orphans live, is one of the first to be built in the opposition-held area of northwest Idlib province.

Volunteers in the orphanage say that they are struggling to keep the doors open as they have no sponsorship other than some help they receive from the Turkish Red Crescent.