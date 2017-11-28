Zhang Yang, a former member of the China's powerful Central Military Commission, was being investigated over links to fallen generals Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The probe verified that Zhang Yang "gravely violated discipline", was "suspected of giving and taking bribes" and the origin of a huge amount of assets was unclear, Xinhua said, citing the commission.

"On the afternoon of November 23, Zhang Yang hanged himself at home," the agency said.

Sources had told Reuters that Zhang, who was director of the military's Political Work Department, had been subject to an investigation, but the government had not announced it.

Serving and retired officers have said graft in the armed forces is so pervasive it could undermine China's ability to wage war.