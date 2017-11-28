WORLD
3 MIN READ
Irish deputy PM resigns to avert government collapse
Ireland's Deputy PM Frances Fitzgerald said in a statement that she stepped down for the sake of the country, averting a snap general election.
Irish deputy PM resigns to avert government collapse
Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland Frances Fitzgerald speaks to the media at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland on May 8, 2014 [File Photo] / Reuters
November 28, 2017

Ireland's scandal-hit deputy prime minister resigned on Tuesday, averting a government collapse and potential snap election that had threatened to complicate Brexit talks next month between Britain and the European Union.

Opposition parties had demanded Frances Fitzgerald step down after the release of fresh documents about her disputed handling of a police whistleblower who alleged corruption in the force.

Fianna Fail, the main opposition party, which props up Fine Gael Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's minority government, said her resignation meant a December election would be avoided. It had warned it might force a snap poll if Fitzgerald refused to quit.

"Today I made the decision to tender my resignation to the Taoiseach (prime minister), stepping down with immediate effect," Fitzgerald said in a statement.

"I have decided on this occasion to put the national interest ahead of my own personal reputation. I believe it is necessary to take this decision to avoid an unwelcome and potentially destabilising general election at this historically critical time."

Recommended

Varadkar also confirmed her resignation, saying ,"this morning, Frances Fitzgerald came to me to offer her resignation." 

Ireland's political crisis exploded in the run-up to a key Brexit summit next month at which Varadkar is set to play a major role. He must tell fellow EU leaders whether he believes sufficient progress has been made on the future of the border between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

The border -- the only land frontier between Britain and the EU -- is one of three issues Brussels wants broadly resolved before it decides whether to move talks on Britain's divorce from the EU onto a second phase about trade, as Britain wants.

While Varadkar has likely avoided the prospect of having to travel to Brussels in a caretaker capacity, his handling of the crisis has badly damaged him, his governing Fine Gael party and relations with its Fianna Fail opponents.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'