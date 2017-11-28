A roadside bomb killed at least eight civilians including three women and a child in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Tuesday, a local official said.

The victims of the blast in Kandahar's Maroof district "were going from Maroof district center to their village when a newly planted Taliban bomb hit their car," said Zia Durani, a spokesman for Kandahar police.

The southern province of Kandahar has long been a Taliban stronghold.