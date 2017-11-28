WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
The absence of some of the biggest female artists has marked a stark contrast with the 2017 awards.
Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
This file photo taken on September 15, 2017 shows Jay-Z performing during Day 1 of The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field in New York. / AFP
November 28, 2017

Jay-Z's soul-baring album on love, life and social fractures led the Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday with eight nods in a list that saw women sidelined in some major categories and Katy Perry excluded completely.

The 60th Grammy Awards, music's biggest night honouring the year's achievements across more than 80 categories, are scheduled for January 28 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Jay-Z's "4:44" album was nominated for album of the year, one of the top three Grammy accolades. The album's title track and "The Story of O.J." songs were nominated in song and record of the year.

The absence of some of the biggest female artists marked a stark contrast with the 2017 awards, when Beyonce led the nominations and Britain's Adele swept the top awards. Neither released new music this year. 

"4:44" will compete for album of the year against R&B star Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," New Zealand pop singer Lorde's "Melodrama," hip hop artists Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!" and Kendrick Lamar's "Damn."

Lamar landed seven nominations overall, Mars got six including the top three categories and Childish Gambino, the alter-ego of actor Donald Glover, scored five nominations.

"Despacito," the hit from Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee landed three nominations including record and song of the year.

Recommended

Newcomer R&B singer SZA was the most-nominated female artist with five nods including best new artist, in which she will face singers Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, Khalid and rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" album will not be eligible this year due to its November release, but she garnered two nominations including writing country group Little Big Town's "Better Man."

The most notable omission from Tuesday's Grammy nominations was Canadian hip hop artist Drake, whose "More Life" album dominated streaming, charts and radio play since its March release.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, whose "Divide" album topped charts around the world, garnered two nominations in the pop categories. Lady Gaga and Kesha landed two nods each in the same categories as Sheeran.

Pop star Katy Perry, who is yet to win a Grammy award, did not score a single nomination for her "Witness" album.

Music released between October 2016 and September 2017 qualified for this year's awards and will be voted for by members of the Recording Academy, made up of music industry professionals.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'