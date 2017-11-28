Jay-Z's soul-baring album on love, life and social fractures led the Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday with eight nods in a list that saw women sidelined in some major categories and Katy Perry excluded completely.

The 60th Grammy Awards, music's biggest night honouring the year's achievements across more than 80 categories, are scheduled for January 28 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Jay-Z's "4:44" album was nominated for album of the year, one of the top three Grammy accolades. The album's title track and "The Story of O.J." songs were nominated in song and record of the year.

The absence of some of the biggest female artists marked a stark contrast with the 2017 awards, when Beyonce led the nominations and Britain's Adele swept the top awards. Neither released new music this year.

"4:44" will compete for album of the year against R&B star Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," New Zealand pop singer Lorde's "Melodrama," hip hop artists Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!" and Kendrick Lamar's "Damn."

Lamar landed seven nominations overall, Mars got six including the top three categories and Childish Gambino, the alter-ego of actor Donald Glover, scored five nominations.

"Despacito," the hit from Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee landed three nominations including record and song of the year.