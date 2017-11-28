Real Madrid left-back Marcelo on Tuesday admitted defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of nearly half a million euros, according to a judicial source.

Brazilian international Marcelo admitted to tax fraud in court in Alcobendas, on the outskirts of Madrid, after being accused using front companies to hide $579,348 (490,917 euros) he earned from image rights in the 2013 financial year, a sum which he will now pay back.

The Madrid vice-captain's admission of guilt is a first step in a deal he is trying to cut with Spanish prosecutors and officials.

Once drafted, the prospective agreement will be presented to a judge. It will probably include a four-month suspended prison sentence and an additional fine equivalent to 40 percent of the sum he hid from the tax man.