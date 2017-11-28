WORLD
Man charged in New York truck attack pleads not guilty
Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov was arrested immediately after the October 31 attack in which he plowed a truck down a bike lane on Manhattan's west side.
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the New York City truck attack, is seen in this courtroom sketch appearing in Manhattan federal courtroom in a wheelchair in New York, NY, US, November 1, 2017. / Reuters
November 28, 2017

The Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path in October pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and other criminal charges.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, entered his plea before US District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan. A court-appointed lawyer representing him, David Patton, declined to comment on the case after the hearing.

Saipov was arrested immediately after the October 31 attack in which he plowed a truck down a bike lane on Manhattan's west side. He was hospitalised after he was shot by a police officer and arrested.

On November 21, Saipov was charged in an indictment with eight counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder, one count of providing material support to Daesh and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle resulting in death.

The most serious charges against Saipov carry the death penalty, though it is not yet clear whether prosecutors will seek it.

Following the attack, Saipov told investigators he was inspired by watching Daesh videos and began planning the attack a year earlier, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors the day after the attack.

Saipov also said "he felt good about what he had done" and asked for permission to display the flag of the terrorist group Daesh in his hospital room, the complaint said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the truck attack, which was the deadliest assault on New York City since September 11, 2001.

Five of the victims were Argentinians who were part of a group in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. A Belgian woman, a New Yorker and a New Jersey man were also killed.

The next hearing in Saipov's case is set for January 23.

SOURCE:Reuters
