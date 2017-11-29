European leaders under pressure from a far-right revival at home hope to avoid a difficult debate about immigration when they meet their African counterparts in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Reports this month of abuses against African migrants in Libya have sparked anger across the continent, however, threatening to drive migration to the top of the summit agenda and shine a spotlight on an issue fraught with political risk.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who head the Franco-German axis at the heart of the European Union, will have its next major political test in mind when they sit down with African Union heads of state.

Italy, on the frontline of the campaign to slow illegal migration to Europe, holds elections early next year and the populist 5-Star Movement is leading opinion polls. The anti-immigrant, eurosceptic Northern League is also gaining support.

"We all have our own interests in not turning this into a migration conference," one EU official said ahead of the meeting to be held in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan.

The summit is meant to focus on development, long the cornerstone of EU policy in Africa and tangentially related to migration. The theme of investing in youth, though, is a nod to the rampant unemployment and poverty that drives many young Africans to leave home in search of a better life.

TRT World 's Randolph Nogel tells us why they are leaving home.

Soon after CNN aired grainy images from Libya this month appearing to show migrants being sold as slaves, African governments began recalling diplomats from Tripoli.

Protests erupted in France, Senegal and Benin. Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara called for Libyan slave traders to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

Libyan authorities have promised to investigate the slavery allegations. But the European Union too has been the target of anger and frustration.

"They're the ones who blocked the way and left us in the hands of these Libyans," said Cherifou Sahindou, sitting at a make-shift tea stand by a muddy, rubbish-strewn track near a mosque in Abidjan's Yopougon neighbourhood.