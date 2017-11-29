TÜRKİYE
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 360 people over FETO links
Turkish prosecutors say 333 of those facing arrest in the Istanbul-based operation were soldiers, 216 of them serving personnel.
A prosecutor on Wednesday has issued arrest warrants for 360 suspected members of FETO organisation. / AA
November 29, 2017

Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 360 people in an operation targeting supporters of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen within the army, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Speaking anonymously due to restrictions on talking to the media, the officials said the warrants focused on military personnel with alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) across 49 provinces.

FETO supporters in the military are alleged to have been at the fore of the 15 July coup attempt that left 250 people dead.

The official further said 27 of 333 military suspects were “imams” – senior figures within FETO responsible for coordinating cells within the armed forces. The majority – 216 – were on active duty as serving members of the military.

According to Turkish authorities, FETO and Gulen orchestrated the attempted coup on July 15, 2016.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
