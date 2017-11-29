Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 360 people in an operation targeting supporters of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen within the army, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Speaking anonymously due to restrictions on talking to the media, the officials said the warrants focused on military personnel with alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) across 49 provinces.

FETO supporters in the military are alleged to have been at the fore of the 15 July coup attempt that left 250 people dead.