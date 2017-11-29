Syrian regime negotiators are expected to arrive in Switzerland on Wednesday for UN-backed talks aimed at ending the civil war, adamant that they will not tolerate any discussion of President Bashar al Assad's ouster.

Damascus had initially refused to confirm it would attend the talks, which began on Tuesday, given the rebel opposition were maintaining their hardline stance on the president's removal.

With the help of Russian military support, the Syrian regime has made major advances against its opponents, seizing back large chunks of the country.

But the United Nations announced that government representatives would arrive on Wednesday reportedly after securing key concessions, including keeping the Assad issue off the table.

The talks have achieved little through seven previous rounds but there are hopes the latest may make some progress in ending what has been a devastating conflict.

Opposition representatives, united in one delegation for the first time, met UN mediator Staffan de Mistura on Tuesday.