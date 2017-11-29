WORLD
UN court to deliver final verdict in Bosnian Croat war crimes appeal
A United Nations war crimes tribunal will hand down its last judgment on an appeal by six Bosnian Croat political and military leaders convicted over war crimes committed during the break-up of Yugoslavia.
A picture taken on November 27, 2017 in the historical core of the southern Bosnian town of Mostar shows a writing near the "Old Bridge". / AFP
November 29, 2017

The UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is scheduled on Wednesday to deliver its judgment in the appeal of six senior Bosnian-Croat wartime officials.

They were charged with the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, and sentenced to 111 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The six appealing their sentences are - Jadranko Prlic, Bruno Stojic, Slobodan Praljak, Milivoj Petkovic, Valentin Coric and Berislav Pusic.

Francis Collings has more on the crime and its aftermath.

