Egypt's Sisi on Wednesday has tasked its military command to secure the Sinai region within next three months. The order follows a militant attack on a mosque that killed more than 300 people in the northern region.

No group has claimed responsibility for Friday's November 24 mosque attack when militants gunned down worshippers, but Egyptian forces have been battling a Daesh affiliate for more than three years in North Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers.

"It is your responsibility to secure and stabilise Sinai within the next three months," Sisi said addressing his new chief of staff in a speech, without giving details on any operations. "You can use all brute force necessary."