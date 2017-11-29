Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro will seek another term in elections next year, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on Wednesday.

In 2018, "we will have, God willing, people willing, the re-election of our brother Nicolas Maduro as president of the republic," El Aissami told a meeting of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Next year's presidential election is scheduled for December, but some experts believe it could be brought forward to March.

The announcement comes as the South American country is suffering shortages of food and medicine and hyper-inflation after a fall in the price of oil.