Britain is "very close" to an agreement on its Brexit bill, the EU said on Wednesday, but reports that the divorce settlement could be up to 55 billion euros have angered both Brexiteers and europhiles.

Brussels said it wanted more progress on the key issues of the Irish border and the rights of European expats in Britain before moving on to trade talks at a summit in December.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier - who met German Chancellor Angela Merkel for Brexit talks - warned that "we are not there yet" but added that he "hopes very quickly, next week, to see that we have found an agreement."

These first signs of a breakthrough have emerged days before British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Monday, in what the EU says is the "absolute deadline" for an agreement in principle.

London and Brussels have agreed that Britain will up its offer to 45-55 billion euros ($53-$63 billion), with space for both sides to announce their own final figures, according to the Daily Telegraph.

May said there was no agreement on how much Britain would be on the hook for.

"We're still in negotiations with the European Union," she told the BBC while on a surprise visit to Iraq. "I want a deep and special partnership with the EU in the future."

'Utterly unacceptable'

Ireland's EU commissioner Phil Hogan said the United Kingdom has “brought forward proposals that go very close towards meeting the requirements of the EU 27 member states."

"I expect that we will see movement (on Ireland) in the next few days as well," he added.

But there was still work to do. The European Parliament warning, unlike most other parties in the talks who see the matter as closed, that on citizens rights negotiations are "stalled, and even some progress reversed."

Pro-Brexit supporters reacted with anger to divorce bill reports, with leading campaigner Nigel Farage calling the figure "utterly unacceptable."

"For a sum of this magnitude to be agreed in return for nothing more than a promise of a decent settlement on trade represents a complete and total sellout," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.