The United States on Wednesday urged China to cut off crude oil shipments to North Korea and pressed all countries to isolate Kim Jong-Un's regime by cutting off all diplomatic and trade ties.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that North Korea's latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "demands that countries further isolate the Kim regime."

During a phone conversation earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump asked President Xi Jinping to cut off China's crude oil supplies to North Korea, a move that would deal a crippling blow to North Korea's economy.

Trump told the Chinese leader "that we have come to the point that China must cut off the oil from North Korea," Haley said.

"That would be a pivotal step in the world's effort to stop this international pariah," she said.

Haley also called "on all nations to cut off all ties with North Korea" and said the Security Council should take away North Korea's voting rights at the United Nations.

The council was meeting at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea to consider next steps after three rounds of sanctions adopted in the past year failed to push North Korea to change course.