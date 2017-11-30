WORLD
Experts say new North Korean missile 'larger and more powerful'
Experts say the Hwasong-15, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, is more advanced and comes with a domestically made mobile launcher that will make it harder than ever to pre-emptively destroy.
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15. / Reuters
November 30, 2017

Imagery released on Thursday of North Korea's latest missile test showed new rocket engines and a larger design that likely puts Kim Jong-un closer to his goal of being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to a target anywhere in the world, though without great accuracy yet, analysts said.

North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday's launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared had "finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force."

Since July's launch of the Hwasong-14, its first long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), North Korea analysts have been looking for signs the isolated country has developed precise guidance systems, reliable and powerful rocket engines, and a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
